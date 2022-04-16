Stacks Price Reaches $1.17 (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $8.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00199931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00192492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.52 or 0.07499803 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,558,630 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

