Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.54

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.54 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 191,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.81. The company has a market capitalization of £582.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.