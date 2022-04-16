StockNews.com Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.