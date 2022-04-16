StockNews.com Lowers Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

