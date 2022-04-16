Student Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $371,166.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Student Coin has a market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $371,166.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00103676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

