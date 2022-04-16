Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,085.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.21 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

