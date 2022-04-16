Supreme (LON:SUP) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SUP opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £179.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.02.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

