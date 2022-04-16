Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCMWY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.33.

SCMWY stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.