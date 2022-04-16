Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Stock Price Down 8%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

