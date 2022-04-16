Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

