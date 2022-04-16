Telos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.73 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $201.15 million and $4.73 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

