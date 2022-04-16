The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 869,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,307,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 462,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

