The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Corrine D. Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

