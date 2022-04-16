The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 730.83 ($9.52).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGE stock opened at GBX 723.40 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 693.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 742.65. The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 611.60 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,700.55).

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.