The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 369.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. 1,246,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,418. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

