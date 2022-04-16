The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

