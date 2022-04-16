THEKEY (TKY) Hits One Day Volume of $6,533.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $966,432.19 and approximately $6,533.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 521.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

