Tokocrypto (TKO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.74 or 0.07558671 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,414.39 or 1.00034454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

