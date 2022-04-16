Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

