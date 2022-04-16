TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TACT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.