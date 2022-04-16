Truist Financial Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.58.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

