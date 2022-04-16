Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,085. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

