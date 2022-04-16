Unido EP (UDO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.45 million and $95,612.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.