UniLend Trading Down 8.9% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $856,006.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00035015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00103786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

