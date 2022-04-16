Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 243,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

