Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

