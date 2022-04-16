Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

