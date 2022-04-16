Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 900 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

