Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.