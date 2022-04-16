Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.81 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Shares of CNI opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

