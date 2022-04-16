Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

