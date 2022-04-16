Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

