Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUS opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

