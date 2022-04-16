Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Continental Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.