Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,200 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

