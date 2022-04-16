Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UNF opened at $171.45 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

