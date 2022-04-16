Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,400 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

