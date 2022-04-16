Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 46,200 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,294.04%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

