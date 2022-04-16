WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 1.9%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.30 ($5.76) and last traded at €5.30 ($5.76). Approximately 2,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.40 ($5.87).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.31 and its 200 day moving average is €5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

