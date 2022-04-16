Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

