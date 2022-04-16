Widercoin (WDR) Reaches Market Cap of $2,866.59

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $2,866.59 and $21.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

