Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.97. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

