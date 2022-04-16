Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

