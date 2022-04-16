Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 5.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 228,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 101,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
