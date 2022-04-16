Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 5.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 228,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 101,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

