Ycash (YEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $947.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Ycash has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $947.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00355862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00088017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004413 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,335,662 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

