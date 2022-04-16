Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.14 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $246.14 million and $9.32 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00046118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07570074 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,395.70 or 1.00294010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052334 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,690,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.