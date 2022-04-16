Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will post $98.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.10 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $386.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

CSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 74,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.