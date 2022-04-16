Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $97.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $487.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVLU stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 72,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,882. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

