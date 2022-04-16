Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.47.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $626.78. The company had a trading volume of 955,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.23.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

