Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.76. Visa reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,967. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Visa by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

